Azim Premji retires: Here is the new successor

Jun 6, 2019, 07:12 pm IST
Ace IT head Azim Premji will retire from the post of Executive Chairman in Wipro with effect from June 30. He will continue to serve the company as a non- executive director and founder chairman said the company in a statement.

His son Rashid Premji will replace him. .Rashid is currently a board member and chief strategy officer in the currently. Announcing the baton change company acknowledged a half-century-long service of the veteran.

He is one of the pioneers of the Indian technological industry. Abidali Z Neemuchwala will be the next CEO and managing director.

