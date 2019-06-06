Azim Premji retires: Here is the new successor

Ace IT head Azim Premji will retire from the post of Executive Chairman in Wipro with effect from June 30. He will continue to serve the company as a non- executive director and founder chairman said the company in a statement.

His son Rashid Premji will replace him. .Rashid is currently a board member and chief strategy officer in the currently. Announcing the baton change company acknowledged a half-century-long service of the veteran.

He is one of the pioneers of the Indian technological industry. Abidali Z Neemuchwala will be the next CEO and managing director.