Beef festival organizers change the name from ‘Beef’ to ‘Beep’

The organiser of the Kolkata Beef festival changes the name of the gathering. They changed the word ‘Beef’ to ‘Beep’. This name change was done after protests from the conservative groups.

The fest, now officially renamed as “Kolkata Beep Festival”, will take place on June 23 at a cafe in central Kolkata’s Sudder Street. Foodies from across the nation are expected to attend, with the fest being heavily promoted on social media.

“Many right-wing pages and social media accounts have been sharing my name and number, after which we decided to change the name. Taking a college student’s suggestion we chose ‘Beep’ as the new word, and we are getting a good response,” one of the organisers, Arjun Kar, said. “Supporters are actually furious over the fascist nature of the whole situation,” he added.

NAME UPDATE :For very obvious reasons we had no choice but to change the name.

The move has helped in curtailing negative responses, said a spokesperson of the event management committee. He further reiterated that the event is not linked to any religion or political outfit, and should be purely considered from the perspective of cuisine.