An unidentified team hurled bomb at the house of a DYFI leader in Piravom. A bike-borne team hurled bomb at the house of Nithin Raj, DYFI regional secretary early Thursday morning.

No casualty has been reported. A CPI-CPI conflict exists in the area. When contacted, Nithin said he suspect the attack to be part of it. The Piravom police has registered a case on it.