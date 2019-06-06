KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

By-election;Kummanam Rajasekharan likely to fight for BJP from here

Jun 6, 2019, 08:29 am IST
BJP’s first priority in Vattiyoorkavu bypoll will be Kummanam Rajashekharan. When the number of candidates in the Congress multiplies, the LDF is intent on holding the seat. The possibility of a strong triangular competition may rise in such condition asserts the reports.

Despite BJP had tried to install Kummanam as the MP the plan was disrupted.But many district leaders in the BJP have also begun to share the dream of the second lot in the assembly  election in Vattiyoorkavu through Kummanam Rajashekharan.

The Lok Sabha polls went up in the previous assembly elections, followed by K Muraleedharan, gives Kummanam a better chance.K Muraleedharan, who contested as the Congress candidate in the last Assembly elections, won by 7622 votes.

Padmaja Venugopal, PC Vishnunath, Prayar Gopalakrishnan, K.Mohan Kumar are among the longest candidates to be nominated by the Congress

MM Vijayakumar and Mayor VK Prashant are the candidates for the CPM. Strong triangular fight is going on in the capital once the three parties are engaged in election

