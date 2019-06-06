Charges against Jyoti Kalash in DA case could not be proved; Details Inside

The Central Bureau of Investigation has decided to close the case against IAS officerJyoti Kalas. The case was registered in 2008.

The probe against the same, who is from a 1990 batch hailed fro Nagaland-cadre officer, was closed by the CBI as the charges against him was not substantiated by the agency during its exhaustive probe.

The agency has submitted the closure report to the Patiala house court which was accepted on July 18, 2011 which is made in accordance to court order.

The case pertained to a CBI FIR against the officer in 2008 in which the agency had alleged that he had amassed illegal wealth of ?37 lakh.