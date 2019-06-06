Commodity Market: Gold, Silver price rises

In the commodity market, both the prices of gold and silver rallied upwards.
In the international market spot, gold was trading at a higher rate of $1,336.50 an ounce. In the national capital New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity appreciated by Rs.120 each to reach Rs.33,490 and Rs.33,320 per 10gram. Sovereign gold remained firm at Rs.26,700 per 8 gram.
Silver price also gained today. In the international market, silver was trading at $ 15.02 an ounce. In the Indian market, the price of silver surged by Rs.50 to reach Rs.37,900 per kilogram. The weekly-based delivery gained Rs. 97 to reach Rs. 36,950 per Kilogram. On the other hand, silver coins remained steady at Rs.80,000 for buying and Rs.81,000 for selling of 100 coins.
