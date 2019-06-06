CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Dhanush to remake Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Andhadhun’

Jun 6, 2019, 11:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

Tamil actor Dhanush is planning to remake the bollywood film ‘Andhadhun’. ‘Andhadhun’ directed by Sriram Raghavan was critcally acclaimed film. The movie was also ranked as the highest rated Indian movie of 2018 by IMDb.

Released in 2018 the film has Ayushmann Khuranna in the lead role. The film was one of the biggest blockbusters of last year.

‘Andhadhun’ is a quirky dark comedy starring Ayushmann Khurana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in the leads.

It is not yet known if Dhanush will be starring in the film as the actor has only mentioned about initiating the process of acquiring the remake rights.

Tags

Related Articles

singham 3 ajay devgans heroine

This Hot and Bold actress to pair with Ajay Devgan in Singham 3: See pics

Apr 26, 2018, 06:05 pm IST

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam Opens in theatres Today

Jan 12, 2018, 12:31 pm IST

Narendra Modi asks voters in West Bengal to put brakes on “Speed-breaker Didi”

Apr 20, 2019, 11:34 am IST
kodiyeri balakrishnan

DYFI Member’s Rape Complaint Against CPI(M) MLA: Kodiyeri Says there is no Need to Handover the Complaint to Police

Sep 4, 2018, 02:11 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close