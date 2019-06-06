Dhanush to remake Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Andhadhun’

Tamil actor Dhanush is planning to remake the bollywood film ‘Andhadhun’. ‘Andhadhun’ directed by Sriram Raghavan was critcally acclaimed film. The movie was also ranked as the highest rated Indian movie of 2018 by IMDb.

Released in 2018 the film has Ayushmann Khuranna in the lead role. The film was one of the biggest blockbusters of last year.

‘Andhadhun’ is a quirky dark comedy starring Ayushmann Khurana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in the leads.

It is not yet known if Dhanush will be starring in the film as the actor has only mentioned about initiating the process of acquiring the remake rights.