Didi against Modi: Dream of a fallen leader

Mamata Banerjee is having a bad time. The devastating election results have made her in a rage. Her words are deeds are fundamentally going apart.

She accused BJP of mixing politics with religion. Her aim is in the Muslim vote share which is higher than the national one. In an election campaign, she compared her Muslim favour to that of enduring a kick from a cow that gives milk. The speech made received much opposition from the community.

She hails secularism and acts in an anti-democratic way. She has scolded a youth who greeted her with “jai Sreeram”. Her outrage has instigated many bhakts to send her a card stating the same slogan. BJP won its strategy to enter the eastern states by the Hindu vote share. Mamata is banking on a strategy which has to be revised. She has demeaned herself with antics that didn’t suit a national leader. Her return to power is doubtful in this scenario.