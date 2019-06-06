Latest NewsNEWSTechnology

Facebook rolls out dislike button? ;Read to know how to dislike and down-vote for a FB post

Jun 6, 2019, 11:53 am IST
Facebook offers many reactions which is in the form of emotional smilies for reacting aganist all the post which pop up on our timeline chronicle.

Currently we are getting emotions such as likes, joy, sadness, anger and love reactions. What if we really wish to put a dislike button to the post we have seen.

A Facebook spokeswoman asserted on last year that the trial for dislike buuttons was in the early test stages and no decision had been made on expanding it to the global community of 2.2 billion users But the same has not put into efect til date.

But you can still post a dislike button in that post you feel intimidating or so

Now you can post the dislike button on a post’s comment box and type N into the drawing pane ().

Despite the dislike  innovation has  not surfaced still we could hope the update will be reaching our application soon

“Facebook is a place for free expression, but we also recognise that there should be a way for people tell us and each other which comments are most thoughtful and useful. To that end, we’re running a test that introduces an upvote and downvote action for comments on large public page posts,” the spokeswoman said.

