Fans are criticizing ICC for sharing Virat Kohili’s this illustration; picture inside

India began their 2019 ICC World 2019 campaign against the south Africa at the Rose bowl Southampton . The illustration posted by the ICC on their official twitter account has gained much disgrace from the public as well as from the fans.

The International Cricket Council posted an illustration of India skipper sitting on a throne with a crown and a bat in hand.

Why posted the picture of Kohli rather than any other batsman. many asks. Some made tweet that the ICC must not be biased.

The 2019 cricket World Cup is the first for Virat Kohli as the captain of the Indian cricket team and he would be hoping to make his mark and winning the tournament in his first attempt.