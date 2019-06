In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has fallen down against the US dollar. But the Indian rupee has pared it’s early losses and is trading at a marginal loss against the US dollar.

The Indian rupee is trading at 69.31 against the US dollar which is 5 paise lower. The Indian rupee has settled it’s trading on Tuesday at 69.26 against the US dollar.

Indian financial markets were closed on Wednesday for Eid Al Fitr.