‘Her mindset will be purified’: Varanasi Mahant Sends ‘Ramcharitmanas’ To Mamata

Mahant Balak Das of Patalpuri temple here in Uttar Pradesh has sent a copy of “Ramcharitmanas” to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the hope that reading it will ‘purify her thinking.

“I hope her mindset will get purified once she reads the ‘Ramcharitmanas’. She is opposing the slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram’ which reflects her hatred for Lord Ram. This will lead to her fall one day. I have posted a copy of the scripture and requested her to read it,” he said. He said that he was willing to help her in understanding the scripture and would continue to send her more copies.

“Ramcharitmanas” is an epic poem in the Awadhi dialect of Hindi composed by 16th-century Bhakti cult poet Goswami Tulsidas. “Ramcharitmanas” literally means “Lake of the deeds of Rama”. It is considered one of the greatest works of Hindi literature.

The Mahant’s decision to send Ramcharitmanas comes after the BJP announced that its workers would send 10 lakh postcards with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ written on it.

Banerjee has been cracking down on BJP workers who chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.