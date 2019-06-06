India does not have “very good air and water” says Trump

IN a long walk with the Prince Charles, the US president Donald Trump has blamed other countries for environmental crisis.

It is asserted that Prince Charles along with Donald Trump has spend meeting 75 minutes longer that scheduled and the main topic of the discussion was the dangers of global heating.

Trump has asserted that unlike like other countries the US has a clean climate and blamed other nations for the whole crisis

He is really into climate change and I think that’s great. What he really wants and what he really feels warmly about is the future. He wants to make sure future generations have climate that is good climate, as opposed to a disaster, and I agree.” Trump said to the prince, who in turn did most of the talking.

“China, India, Russia, many other nations, they have not very good air, not very good water, and the sense of pollution. If you go to certain cities … you can’t even breathe, and now that air is going up … They don’t do the responsibility.” he added later on.