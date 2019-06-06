International Federation of Hockey men’s series Finals began in Bhubaneswar today. In the first match held in the morning, the USA defeated South Africa by 2 goals.

In other matches played today Poland will face Uzbekistan, and eight-time champions, India will play Russia.

After the match against Russia, India will face Poland tomorrow before taking on Uzbekistan in their final pool-A game on 10th June.

Poland, Russia, Uzbekistan South Africa, Japan, USA, Mexico including host country India will battle it out for two places in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers scheduled to be held in October-November later this year.