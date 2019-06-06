IS affirms their hand in insurgency in this South African Nation

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility over the insurgency in Mozambique for the first time.

An Islamist rebellion was taking place there from 2017. SITE intelligence, the group monitoring jihadist activities worldwide said about this new information. More than 200 people killed in this rebellion.

The IS in their statement claimed their part in a gunfight with the military in Cabo Delgado province. However the Mozambican government and military declined any rebel activity