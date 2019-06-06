Kannur Biriyani: Recipe

Kannur Biriyani : Shehnas Ali’s mother’s Kannur Biriyani.

Ingredients –

For rice:

1. WayanadanKaima rice – 2 cup

2. Water – 3 cup – 3 cup

3. Ghee – 3 tablespoon

4. Onion – 2

5. Garam masala – 1 teaspoon, not to be powdered

6. Salt as required

For Chicken masala:

1. Chicken – 1 Kg

2. Onion – 6

3. Tomato – 3

4. Ginger – garlic paste – 2 tablespoon

5. Green Chilli – -10

6. Lemon – 1

7. Garam masala – 2 tablespoon

8. Rose water and Saffron – 1 tablespoon each

9. Coriander leaf/ mint leaves leaf As required

10. Salt as required

Method:

Mix 1 tablespoon saffron in rose water. Fry a handful of sliced onion and keep aside for garnishing. Heat ghee in a Kadai And sauté garam masala then and add the remaining sliced onion and continue to sauté for 5 minutes. Then add the rice and sauté on low flame. Add 3 cup water and salt and cook on low flame till done and keep aside.

Chicken masala

In a kadai heat oil and sauté thinly sliced onion till golden brown. Add crushed green Chilli and sauté till oil separates. Add tomato and sauté and at the same time add chicken pieces along with coriander leaf and mint leaves. Cover the pan and cook till the chicken is half done. Add lemon juice and garam masala and cook covered. For a special flavour add 1 spoon yoghurt along with 1 spoon coconut paste. It may be noted that water is not used for cooking.

Dum

Sprinkle ghee in a heavy bottom base pan and spread the chicken masala. Spread boiled rice over the masala. Add a little lime juice, garam masala and coriander leaf. Continue layering the whole rice and chicken masala similarly. Sprinkle rose water mixed with saffron. Add fried onion and cover the pan and place it over a chappathy tawa and dum it. Serve after15 minutes along with papad and salad. Dum biriyani is a baked biriyani. Both the bottom and top are simultaneously heated. Burning coal is placed over the tightly covered lid and the pan is placed on a chappathi tawa. It is an innovative substitute for the oven. Adding 1 spoon on coconut paste and yoghurt will increase the flavour and taste. Saffron may be replaced by yellow food colour.

The speciality of this biriyani is that it is a mother’s gift to the whole family. Taste and flavours’ of this biriyani are unique; an inherited recipe from the ancestors.

By: Sapna George