King’s Cup Football: India lose to Curacao

In Football, the Indian national football team lose to India lost 1-3 to higher-ranked Curacao in their opening match of the King’s Cup football tournament. The Caribbean island nation, which ranks in FIFA ranking 82 has overpowered India ranking ranked 101.

The Caribbean team has two players playing in English Premier League and some others in European leagues, scored three in the space of 18 minutes — through Roly Bonevacia (16th), Elson Hooi (18th) and Leandro Bacuna (33rd). Indian Captain Sunil Chhetri scored the lone goal for his side in the 31st minute from a spot kick.

India next plays the losing team of the match between Thailand and Vietnam. This was Indian team’s first match after Igor Stimac become the coach of the team.