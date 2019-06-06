Latest NewsIndia

Man behind Modi wave allies with Mamata

Jun 6, 2019, 10:07 pm IST
Less than a minute

The political strategist and the brain behind the Modi wave in 2014, Prasanth Kishore will work for Mamata Banerjee.

The new decision is immediately after Trinamool got a setback in the recent election. The decision was made after a two-hour long discussion in Kolkata.

He is back from his campaign for Jagan Mohan Reddy which resulted in a tremendous victory. Reddy sabotaged Naidu’s government.

Kishore has entered politics last year becoming a Janata Dal-United member. But he couldn’t work for the party in the election. Then he worked for Reddy. Many political leaders contacted him to get his tactics with them. However, Didi seems to be his next fitting client. He has also worked for Nitish Kumar in 2015.

Tags

Related Articles

For exciting Women, this Company introduces Bras and Knickers for Men!

Aug 28, 2018, 04:50 pm IST
Karisma-Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor looks like a royal bride in her latest photoshoot: See Pics

Oct 28, 2018, 09:50 am IST

Read to know the pattern for NEET 2019

Apr 15, 2019, 01:54 pm IST
modi12345

PM Narendra Modi to launch 13 projects worth Rs 2,100 crore

Jul 6, 2018, 06:44 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close