Man behind Modi wave allies with Mamata

The political strategist and the brain behind the Modi wave in 2014, Prasanth Kishore will work for Mamata Banerjee.

The new decision is immediately after Trinamool got a setback in the recent election. The decision was made after a two-hour long discussion in Kolkata.

He is back from his campaign for Jagan Mohan Reddy which resulted in a tremendous victory. Reddy sabotaged Naidu’s government.

Kishore has entered politics last year becoming a Janata Dal-United member. But he couldn’t work for the party in the election. Then he worked for Reddy. Many political leaders contacted him to get his tactics with them. However, Didi seems to be his next fitting client. He has also worked for Nitish Kumar in 2015.