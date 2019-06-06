Maritime accident in Indonesia: One survived others missing

17 people went missing after a cargo ship sank off the eastern Indonesian coast. There were eighteen people on board and the accident occurred on Saturday afternoon.

The ship was sailing from Bitung in North to Morowali in South. A 35-year-old man was found floating by a passing vessel and he is under medical treatment. A rescue vessel was deployed later to search for the remaining crew members.

KM Lintas Timur the 80-metre-long vessel was carrying cement. It overturned following an engine failure. Marine accidents are common in Indonesia where many use ferries and boats to travel in spite of poor safety standards.