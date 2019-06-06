MK Stalin demands to make Tamil compulsory in central govt offices.

The DMK Chief M K Stalin who is among the top dignitaries in the Tamil Politicians, is opposing the Hindi language demand made by the central government. The centre has asserted that all the central government offices have to make Tamil compulsory language.

“We will continue to strongly support the cause of making Tamil a compulsory language in Central government offices,” Stalin told media persons. He has came to pay respect at the memorial of IUML eader Quaid-E-Millat on the latter’s 124th birth anniversary.

Stalin after paying the tribute, Stallin asserted that Tamil must be made official language because of its rich history and literature.

“We should take a vow on this day to make Tamil an official language in Central government offices,” the DMK leader said.\

After the draft of the New Education Policy (NEP) released by the ministry of human resource development (HRD) on May 31 suggested Hindi be made a mandatory third language in non-Hindi speaking states,