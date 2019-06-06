Netizens Debate; What has made Salman Khan to slaps his security guard?

A video of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who was slapping a security guard has gone viral on social media.

The video has left netizens split and confused,whether actor’s behaviour was right or not.

In the video, Salman is seen exiting a cinema hall along with his bouncer bodyguards and then suddenly turning and slapping one of his security guards, who was making way for the actor.

Despite the reason behind such action is not known It is reported that Salman got angry because guard had pushed a young fan.

social media users have mixed the reactions on this event.

Supporting Salman’s behaviour, one user wrote, “True human can never see torture on children. Salman is a true human being.” Another gushed, “One of the million reasons why we love this man.” But there is a section of social media users who slammed Salman for slapping the security man.

One Instagram user wrote, “This is not the way to deal. He (security guard) was doing his job. It’s very difficult to handle fans.”