Nine-year-old makes model of Delhi airport and what happened later will shock you

The nine year old boy Abeer Magoo who has made the model of Delhi airport is the new sensation in Internet. After he has made the replica o the airport the CEO of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport sent a special invite to the nine year old to celebrate his 10th birthday.

Magoo, a student of class five, has been invited for an airport tour on his 10th birthday on June 10 by Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of Delhi International Airport Ltd.

The boy has made the excat replica of the the Delhi airport’s terminal 1 by making use of the Google map. He has also developed a chart where he has written flight numbers and their departure and arrival timings.

Magoo says he remembers all flight numbers and aeroplane models by which he and his father have travelled so far.

His picture is getting viral on Internet.

I am very excited about my birthday. It is going to be the best birthday. I will not leave any corner of Delhi airport unseen.” “I was once travelling to Mumbai with my parents on a flight. It was then when I saw a pilot going inside the cabin. Also, I saw the cockpit from very close. I enjoyed that vision a lot and I was amazed at all the lights there. I started collecting miniatures of planes from then onwards.” he added