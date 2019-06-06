KeralaLatest News

Nipah Outbreak: Government urges people not to panic

Jun 6, 2019, 10:24 pm IST
The Union Government has urged the people not to panic over the reported cases of Nipah Virus in Kerala as all efforts are being made to remedy the situation.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said, he is personally reviewing the situation with the State Health Minister K. K. Shailaja and closely monitoring the situation.

He said the central team reviewed the public measures taken by the Health Department of Kerala and interacted with district collectors of the affected districts.

Condition of one Nipah patient is stable and a total of 314 contacts are being followed up on a daily basis.

