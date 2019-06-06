“Nipah under control; Schools in Ernakulam will re-open today” as usual says Collector

Schools in Ernakulam will re-open like other schools in the state despite the Nipah virus situation in Ernakulam. The Ernakulam District collector has announced that the schools will re open as usual on June 6.

The health department has made several measures to ensure and confirm that there is no outbreak.

To understand the depth of the situation a high level meeting was held at the district collectorate.

The 23 year old who is confirmed with Nipah virus is admitted in the isolation ward of a private hospital in Ernakulam. Another five persons who were in close contact with patient were also examined and their samples have been sent for testing to NIV labs.

The 5 suspected cases include 3 nurses, one student who studied with the patient and a person from Chalakudy in Thrissur who did not come in direct contact with the patient. All of them have been admitted to the isolation ward at Medical College, Kalamassery.

The Nipah virus has been confirmed for the second time in Kerala. In May 2018, the virus broke out in the Perambra village in Kozhikode and went on to claim 17 lives.