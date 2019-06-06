Nipah Virus : CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls for official meeting in Kochi Today

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called an assessment meeting in Kochi on Thursday in the wake of the outbreak.

The Nipah scare resurfaced after a 23-year-old student in Kochi was confirmed infected with the potentially deadly virus.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Wednesday said that her situation is gradually improving.

The government said 311 people from various districts with whom the student had interacted were also under observation.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier said there was no need to panic as the health network would rise up to the challenge.

“We are in constant contact with the Union ministry for health. A team of experts has arrived in Kochi. Their guidelines will also be used to tackle the virus outbreak,” Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook Post.

17 people lost their lives when two North Kerala districts were hit by the deadly virus last year.