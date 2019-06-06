Latest NewsIndia

No Indo-Pakistan Bilateral Meeting At SCO Summit; Confirms MEA

Jun 6, 2019, 08:20 pm IST
The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that there will be no India – Pakistan bilateral meeting at SCO meeting. Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs informed that no bilateral meeting has been planned between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on June 13-14.

“To the best of my knowledge, no bilateral meeting is being set up with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the SCO summit in Bishkek,” Raveesh Kumar said.

