Pakistan links: Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case to be investigated by ‘RAW’

The Thiruvananthapuram Airport gold smuggling case to be hand overed to National Investigation Agency and Research And Analysis Wing (RAW).

The decision comes as it is revealed that one of the main accused Serina Shaji has got links in Pakistan. The investigation led by the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has revealed that Serina has a connection in Pakistan.

Serina who runs a beauty parlour in Dubai has confessed to DRI that a Nadeem, Pakistani friend of her has taken her to the gold smuggling racket. Nadeem was the supplier of cosmetics to Serina’s beauty parlour. Nadeem and Jithu were the people who controlled the gold smuggling in Dubai, she has revealed to DRI.

The DRI has appealed to the court not give bail to accused as the case has a connection to National security.

In the FIR submitted to the CBI court has nine accused. Customs Superintendent Radhakrishnan is the prime accused.