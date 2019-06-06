PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi to visit Kerala at same time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi are set to address public meetings in Kerala this weekend — first time when both are reaching the southern state during the same period.

For Modi, it is the first public meeting down south after his spectacular victory, and for Gandhi, it is his first major public appearance after the debacle in the Lok Sabha elections. Also, there is another similarity: It’s a thanksgiving trip.

“The PM is reaching Kochi on Friday evening and he will stay overnight at the port city. Next day morning (Saturday), he will offer prayers at Sree Krishna Temple in Guruvayoor and later meet and address party functionaries in the temple town,” said BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai. He will also inaugurate the permanent helipad in Guruvayoor.

Gandhi is reaching Kozhikkode on Friday morning and he is expected to spend two days in Wayanad, which gifted him a record victory. While he lost his traditional seat Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) to Union women and child welfare minister Smriti Irani by over 55,000 votes, he notched an emphatic win in his second seat by a margin of over 4.30 lakh votes.

“The Congress president is holding six roadshows in Malappuram and Wayanad districts. He is also likely to meet the family of a farmer who committed suicide recently,” said Wayanad District Congress Committee (DCC) president. After the farmer’s (Dinesh Kumar) suicide two weeks ago, Gandhi had written to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking an inquiry into his death.

A senior party leader, who did not want to be identified, said Wayanad trip will energise the sulking party president.

“Uncertainty at the helm is really affecting the party rank and file. We hope he will feel rejuvenated with support from his new turf and surge ahead. After his Wayanad trip, we want him to travel the width and breadth of the country,” he said.

Like him many party leaders feel that Rahul’s Wayanad trip may help in clearing clouds hovering around the grand old party.