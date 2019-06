Prime Minister formed two Cabinet committees to spur economic growth, employment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has today formed two new cabinet committees to monitor and increase economic growth, investment and employment opportunities.

A five-member Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth includes Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Road Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Another ten members ministerial panel is also formed focusing on employment and skill development.

The committee comprises Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Skill and Entrepreneurship Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Gangwar and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri. The Panel also includes Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari.