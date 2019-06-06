Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Read to find out who is the common factor in Modi’s all 8 cabinet committees

Jun 6, 2019, 11:15 am IST
Less than a minute

The Government on Thursday has announced the various cabinet committees, which includes the one on economic affairs.One thing that has to be noted is that the Home Minister’s presence can be witnessed in all the eight key cabinet committees.

PM Modi is only integrated into six of them and the Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is in two.

The ace leader and the finance minister Niramala Sitharaman is in Seven Panels and PIYUSH Goyal who take care of the Commere and Railways is in five

The Government had constituted committees on investment and growth to spur the economic growth, and on employment and skill development to deal with the issues of unemployment.

It is asserted that it might be the first time that the Cabinet committees on the two issues have been set up

The key committee on security was also set up on Wednesday with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi be the head of the Committee, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be its members.

Tags

Related Articles

kumaraswamy

Very important instructions from Karnataka CM to bureaucrats

Jun 2, 2018, 06:14 am IST

Muslims to rise up against Trump’s embassy decision

Dec 6, 2017, 01:06 pm IST
afghan-army

Taliban declares a three-day ceasefire with Afghan security

Jun 9, 2018, 03:21 pm IST

PM Modi attacks Congress over AgustaWestland case

Apr 5, 2019, 06:14 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close