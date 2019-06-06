Read to find out who is the common factor in Modi’s all 8 cabinet committees

The Government on Thursday has announced the various cabinet committees, which includes the one on economic affairs.One thing that has to be noted is that the Home Minister’s presence can be witnessed in all the eight key cabinet committees.

PM Modi is only integrated into six of them and the Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is in two.

The ace leader and the finance minister Niramala Sitharaman is in Seven Panels and PIYUSH Goyal who take care of the Commere and Railways is in five

The Government had constituted committees on investment and growth to spur the economic growth, and on employment and skill development to deal with the issues of unemployment.

It is asserted that it might be the first time that the Cabinet committees on the two issues have been set up

The key committee on security was also set up on Wednesday with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi be the head of the Committee, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be its members.