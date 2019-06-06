NEWS

Rihanna named as the richest female musician with this jaw-dropping wealth

Jun 6, 2019, 09:55 am IST
Rihana has been now claimed as the richest emale musician by Forbes Magaznine. it is asserted that the wealth of the singer is estimated at 472 million. This includes the capital from her fashion and beauty lines apart from the music career

It was in May 2019 that the  French luxury brand LVMH confirmed it would launch Rihanna’s fashion company, Fenty, making her the first woman of colour to lead an LVMH fashion house.

“I want to be as disruptive as possible,” she told  media houses at the then time and also asserted that “The brand is not traditional.”

In 2012, Rihanna founded the Clara Lionel Foundation, which supports health and education efforts in impoverished communities around the world.

The other female singers integrated into this list are Madonna in second place ($570m), Céline Dion in third ($450m), Beyoncé and Barbra Streisandtying in fourth ($400m) and Taylor Swift in sixth ($360m).

