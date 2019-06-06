KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala issue is the reason for election failure, admits CPI

Jun 6, 2019, 06:03 pm IST
The CPI state executive committee admitted that Sabarimala issue is a major reason for the drastic failure of left-wing parties in the recent general elections.

There was an anti-government wave which was reflected in election results. Anti- Modi feelings united the minority but the government failed to encash it. The policies adopted in Sabarimala invited oppositions from upper-class Hindu people. Party downplayed the importance of this issue and failed to defend the policies in the campaigns says the report.

Congress took advantage of anti-Modi spirits. Meanwhile, CPM did not admit the issue as a major reason. The committee had decided to analyze the performance of the party in all four constituencies that they contested.

