Sabarimala issue is the reason for election failure, admits CPI

The CPI state executive committee admitted that Sabarimala issue is a major reason for the drastic failure of left-wing parties in the recent general elections.

There was an anti-government wave which was reflected in election results. Anti- Modi feelings united the minority but the government failed to encash it. The policies adopted in Sabarimala invited oppositions from upper-class Hindu people. Party downplayed the importance of this issue and failed to defend the policies in the campaigns says the report.

Congress took advantage of anti-Modi spirits. Meanwhile, CPM did not admit the issue as a major reason. The committee had decided to analyze the performance of the party in all four constituencies that they contested.