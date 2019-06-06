Latest NewsNEWS

SHOCKING;government school student commits suicide after failing NEET

Jun 6, 2019, 07:50 am IST
Rithusree a student from Tirpur has committed suicide right after the NEET entrance examination results were announced.

Rithusree who is only 17 years old, has committed suicide by hanging herself at her house. Though she was taken to hospital she could not be saved.

The deceased has scoreed 98 percent marks in her 12th board examination.

This comes two years after Ariyalur’s Anitha committed suicide.  Anitha had also scored a similar score in her board exams.

Rithu who is hailing from the Venliyangkadu of Tirupur has completed her higher secondary education in Jaivabbai Government Higher Secondary School.

It has been asserted that the teenager was upset as she failed to qualify for the NEET exam. In the 12th board exams, Ritusree managed to score 490 out of 500 which is a score of 98 per cent. However, the girl was unable to score enough marks in the NEET exam in order to qualify for a medical seat.

