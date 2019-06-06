Latest NewsIndia

Six killed in a road accident

Jun 6, 2019, 07:23 pm IST
In Uttar Pradesh, six people were killed in a road accident in Hardoi district today. The fatal accident happened when a tractor-trolley collided with a mini-truck near village Sadarpur on Bilgramme Road at Hardoi. Six died on the spot and about 28 people were injured. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital.

The tractor trolley was carrying 42 persons. The passengers of the tractor-trolley were returning from a ceremony when the accident took place.

State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, expressing his grief over the accident, has ordered the District Magistrate to provide medical help to the injured and financial benefit to the dependents of the deceased under the comprehensive insurance scheme.

