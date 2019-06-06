CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Sooryavanshi: 'Action Hero' of Bollywood back in action avatar

Jun 6, 2019
Bollywood action hero Akshay Kumar is back in action avatar. In his new film ‘Sooryavanshi’ the actor is playing heavy action scenes. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty.

The makers of the film have released a couple of stills featuring Akshay doing a bike chase and a helicopter stunt.

‘Sooryavanshi’ has Akshay Kumar playing an anti-terrorist squad officer. Katrina Kaif is paired with him in the movie. It is also reported that the movie will also have cameo appearances by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

