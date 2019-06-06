Latest NewsBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty fell down

Jun 6, 2019, 05:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Indian capital markets today witnessed the biggest single-day fall of 2019. In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty slipped down.

BSE Sensex ended trading at 39,529.72 slipping down around 553.82 points or 1.38%. The NSE Nifty also settled at 11,843.75 fellings down 177.90 points or 1.48%.

The top gainers in the Indian capital market wereCoal India, Titan, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Bharati AirtelHero MotoCorp and Power Grid Corporation. The top losers in the market were GAIL, Indiabulls Housing, IndusInd Bank, YES Bank, L&T, BPCL, and Tate Steel and SBI.

