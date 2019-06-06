Surangana’ song from the film ‘Chila NewGen Nattuvisheshangal’ subdues music lovers

A song from yet to release Malayalam film has subdued the souls of music lovers. The song ‘Surangana’ from the movie ‘Chila NewGen Nattuvisheshangal’ has become an instant hit among the music lovers.

The song is sung by renowned singer Shankar Mahadevan. The lyrics of the song is penned by Santhosh Varma and music is given by M.Jayachandran.

The song which is beautifully picturized has been choreographed by national award winner Dinesh Kumar, who is the busiest choreographer in the south-Indian film industry.

The film ‘Chila NewGen Nattuvisheshangal’ produced and directed by Eastcoast Vijayan will hit the screens in July. The film penned by S.L.Puram Jayasurya has an ensemble star cast.

Akhil Prabhakar plays the male lead in the film The film has two female leads – Sivakami and Sonu. The film has ensemble star cast which includes National award winner Suraj Venjaramood, Harish Kanaran, Nedumudi Venu, Dinesh Panicker, Biju Kuttan and Nobi.

Renowned music composer M.Jayachandran is teaming up with Eastcoast after a long gap of 10 years. The music track composed by M.Jayachandran has five songs. The songs are sung by Yesudas, Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal and P.Jayachandran.