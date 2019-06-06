This is how Kerala scripted new history in school reopening; Details Inside

After the long months of nostalgic summer vacations, the education institutions in the state has now opened for the new academic year. In this occasion the point that has to noted is this that, It is for the first time that class 1 to class 12 have opened together in Kerala.

It was CM Pinarayi Vijayan who has inaugurated the sate level Pravesanolsavam at Chembuchira School in Thrissur.

It has been asserted that over 60 students took part in the admission for standard first. A total o one lakh has been expected to join the admission process.

Kerala has scripted the future history by starting new academic year for classes 1 to 12 on the same day.

Usually higher secondary classes will start only in the last week of June or in the eve of July. ut as the first two allotments have been completed, the government decided to start plus one classes too

At the same time, UDF has asserted that they will be looking forward to boycott the Pravesanolsavam to protest over the implementation of Khader committee report which proposed single directorate or the education sector in Kerala