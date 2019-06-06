Latest NewsEntertainment

Title of Asif Ali,-Vineeth Sreenivasan – RJ Mathukkutty movie announced

Jun 6, 2019, 10:59 pm IST
The title of the movie directed by renowned radio jockey Mathukutty starring Asif Ali and Vineeth Srinivasan has announced. Actor Tovino Thomas announced this new project’s title through his social media handle.

The movie titled as‘Kunjeldho’ will mark the directorial debut of popular radio jockey Mathukutty. Vineeth Sreenivasan is also part of the team as the creative director. Suvin K Varkey and Prashobh Krishna of Little Big Films is producing the movie.

Mathukutty has scripted the movie, which is a fun flick with a campus backdrop. Swaroop Philip will be cranking the camera and music department will be handled by Shaan Rahman. The shoot is expected to commence shortly.

