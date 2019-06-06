VIRAL WATCH; Minor boy arrested for firing at house, threatening to kill the owner

A minor boy who is hailing from Delhi has been arrested by the police after a video in which he is seen allegedly firing at a house and threatening to kill the owner.

The incident happened on Saturday, and the incident came to limelight when the friend of the accused uploaded the filmed content and uploaded it on Social media.

In the video we could see the suspect walking fearlessly in a residential area. He lifed his hands asking the whereabouts of the person inside the house. later he fires the gun at the entrance of the house and took another shot in the air , when he returned he threatened another resident of the society.

The minor suspect is now booked under the relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act.