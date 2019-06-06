What’s SAD’s demand to the Indian Army?

The Shiromani Akali Dal demanded immediate handing over of precious treasure of Sikhs allegedly seized by the Army during 1984 Operation Bluestar. They also demanded a regular pension for those who left the force after the intervention of the force in Golden Temple.

The demand was placed before the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The delegation was led by the party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. They demanded the return of treasure which includes holy scriptures, artefacts, thousands of books etc. The treasure must be located and returned with due honour said him.

Following the Army raid in the temple around 309 people left the service. They were dismissed later. Badal asked for the rehabilitation and institution of pension for them which will be a relief for the community.

In the 550th year birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak, the party has requested the responsibilities of Nagar Kirtan to be handed over to SGPC (Shiromani Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee) and DSGPC (Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee). The Nagar Kirtan is expected to begin from India to Nankana Sahib the birthplace of the founder of Sikh religion. He said that India will work along with Pakistan to make this happen.