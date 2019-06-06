Why did UN chief Guterres think of selling New York official residence?

Antonio Guterres said that he had contemplated selling the official residence to resolve the financial crisis of the UN.

The former Portuguese politician and diplomat is the current Secretary General of UN. He was appointed as the ninth secretary of the international fraternity in 2017. His official residence is situated in Sutton Place, an exclusive Manhattan enclave off the East River.

Addressing the General Assembly’s Fifth Committee on ‘Improving the Financial Situation of the Organisation’ he said that even though we have assets more than liabilities the liquid assets are less. He told the delegates that the first thing that he thought when he reached to took charge in New York City was to sell the four-story apartment. Only later did he realize that he couldn’t sell this one. It can be sold only when they close the door to US which is never going to happen.