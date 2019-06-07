Forex Market: Indian rupee opens higher

In the forex market the domestic currency the Indian Rupee today opened higher against the US dollar. In the early hours of trade, the domestic currency raised up to 69.21 against the US dollar.

At the Interbank Forex market, the domestic currency opened at 69.23 and it gained up to 69.21. It gained 7 paise against the US dollar compared to the last days’ trade. On Thursday the Indian Rupee settled at 69.28 against the US dollar.

The main reason for the upward rally of the Indian rupee is the announcement monetary police by the apex bank of India Reserve Bank. The RBI has announced it’s bi-monthly monetary policy yesterday.