International Yoga Day 2019 : PM Modi shares animated video of Vrikshasana ; Watch Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday tweeted his third animated yoga video where he listed the various benefits of Vrikshasan. “How beneficial is Vrikshasana for our mind and body. Let’s see in this video,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi, while sharing the 2:19-minute video.

The video has been ‘liked’ by 17,000 people and retweeted by over 3,600 twitter users since it was shared around 8 am.

In the video, the animated version of PM Modi can be seen guiding the people through the stages of performing the yoga posture. Vrikshasana not only strengthens the leg muscles but also cures arthritis, vertigo and obesity, the video explains.

PM Modi has so far tweeted two videos on yoga to inspire people ahead of the International Yoga Day. The first video showed him performing the Trikonasana or triangle and the second video explained the benefits of Tadasanaor the palm tree postures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to make yoga an integral part of their lives. Noting that the benefits of Yoga are immense, he also posted a short video on one of the yoga asanas.

Last year too, he had posted several video clips on various yoga asanas. “On 21st June, we will mark #YogaDay2019. I urge you all to make Yoga an integral part of your life and also inspire others to do the same,” he tweeted.