Tovino to play an army officer in his new film

Tovino Thomas will play the role of an army officer in his new film ‘Edakkad Battalion 06’. The film directed by a debutant director Swapnesh K Nair. The film is penned by actor-writer P.Balachandran.

Young actress Samyuktha Menon plays the female lead in the film. The cinematography is handled by Sinu Sidharth Kailas Menon handles the music department. Rathin Radhakrishnan is the editor.

Sreekanth Bhasi, Thomas Joseph Pattathanam and Jayant Mammen are jointly producing ‘Edakkad Battalion 06’ under the banner of Ruby Films.