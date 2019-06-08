Nipah Outbreak: 4 discharged, 7 under observation

The Nipah fear settles down in the state. Four people who were under observation left the hospital while seven others continue. There were admitted in Kalamassery Medical College following the suspicions regarding the infection.

The Nipah infected youth is showing progress and his body fluid is send to Pune Virology Institute. He is consuming food and communicating well. No new cases were reported so far.

Prevention action is being coordinated by the health department. As part of the prevention measures 10000, three-layered masks were delivered. 450 personal protection kits were made available.

Cyber monitoring is vigilant to find those who spread fake news regarding Nipah. Cautionary training is being conducted in different parts of the district as part of precautionary procedures.