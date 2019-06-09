America’s new offer will shock you!

Latest NewsInternational

Jun 9, 2019, 01:48 am IST
The US president Donald Trump’s government permitted to give unmanned drone to India. America informed the Indian authorities its willingness to provide advanced army technologies that include missile resistant shields.

The US had earlier assured to give the advanced surveillance Guardian aircraft to India in a meeting with Modi and Trump.

Guardian drone is made by General Atomics, a US Defence Company. The deal was delayed because of elections and now the US offer more advanced drones which are equipped with weapons and carry out attacks. The deal is estimated to be 250 crore dollars.

The ball is in an Indian court and they have to decide said the US authorities. India has earlier requested for the same but the US didn’t respond. It is pointed out that the deal is to make India retreat from the deal with Russia. India was about to buy S-400 missile from Russia.

US offered the THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) system instead of it. As India had made the deal with Russia it didn’t give much importance to US offers. This made them offer combat drone. India is analyzing the situation deeply.

The current deals with two nation include MH60 R Seahawk helicopter, Apache helicopter, p 81 Maritime Petrol aircraft, M777 howitzer artillery piece etc.

