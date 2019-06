In cricket, New Zealand defeated Afghanistan in ICC World Cup. The Kiwis beat Afghan by 7 wickets. By this victory, the Kiwis has won al the three matches and tops the point table.

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in their opening game by 10 wickets and in the second match, they defeated Bangladesh by two-wicket.

Score Board:

New Zealand – 173/3 (32.1)

Afghanistan- 171/10 (41.1)