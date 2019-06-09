Missing Plane: IAF announces 5 lakh cash price for giving information

The Indian Air Force has announced a cash award of Rs. 500,000 for those people who give credible and reliable information about the missing plane. Those who have credible information about the missing AN-32 aircraft of Indian Air Force can contact the following Numbers:

Landline Number – 0378-3222164

Mobile Number: 9436499477/ 9402077567/ 9402132477

The AN-32 transport aircraft of the IAF went missing on Monday afternoon after getting air-borne from Assam’s Jorhat. The aircraft was headed for Mechuka Advance Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh when it lost contact with ground authorities at around 1300 hours. There were 13 IAF personnel in the aircraft.