US president Trump calls off plan to impose tariffs on Mexico

The US president Donald Trump has quit the idea to impose tariffs on Mexico. His new decision came as Mexico has agreed to take storng steps to cut down the flow of migrants into US.

The US president has tweeted that he is pleased to inform that the US has reached a signed agreement with Mexico and the tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the US against Mexico are indefinitely suspended.

According to a US-Mexico Joint Declaration released by the State Department, the US said it will work to greatly expand a program that returns asylum-seekers who cross the southern border to Mexico while their claims are adjudicated.